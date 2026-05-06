Sri Lanka launches dengue control program in high-risk areas

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 6, 2026 - 9:53 am

A special mosquito control program begins in Sri Lanka today (May 06) in 43 high-risk dengue areas after cases rose in six districts.

Dr. Preshila Samaraweera, Consultant Specialist at the National Dengue Control Unit, said 43 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions have been identified as high-risk dengue zones.

She said dengue cases have increased in six districts, while 26,071 dengue patients have been reported so far this year.

The National Dengue Control Unit also said 13 dengue-related deaths have been reported.

Dr. Samaraweera urged the public to keep their surroundings clean to help prevent the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The mosquito control program will focus on areas where the risk of dengue spreading is high.

Public support is considered important, as dengue mosquitoes often breed in places where water collects around homes, workplaces, schools, and public areas.