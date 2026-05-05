Kapila Chandrasena granted bail

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 5, 2026 - 1:27 pm

Former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena, who was remanded over an alleged US$ 2 million Airbus bribery case, was granted bail today (May 5).

The bail order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodharagama when the case was taken up at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Chandrasena had been arrested in connection with an incident involving the alleged acceptance of bribes during the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

The court ordered his release on cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and three surety bails of Rs. 10 million each.

The Magistrate also imposed an overseas travel ban on Chandrasena, preventing him from leaving the country.

The bail application had been submitted by President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne, who appeared on behalf of Chandrasena, when the case was taken up on April 28, 2026.

At that hearing, officials representing the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) objected to the bail request.

After considering submissions made by both parties, the Magistrate delivered the order on the bail application this morning.