Welikada Prison Guards arrested over inmate’s death

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 5, 2026 - 10:13 am

Three Welikada Prison guards have been arrested over the death of a 40-year-old inmate who allegedly fell ill after a scuffle following an escape attempt.

The inmate, a resident of Borella, had been serving a three-month sentence at the Welikada Prison over a drug-related offence after failing to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler said the three prison guards were arrested by the Borella Police in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the inmate escaped from the Welikada Prison on May 3, 2026, while taking part in a cleaning activity. Prison officers later apprehended him in Borella after a pursuit.

A scuffle is said to have taken place between the inmate and prison officers during the arrest. Prison sources said another incident occurred shortly after he was brought back to the prison, but the cause has not yet been confirmed.

The inmate reportedly fell seriously ill after the incident and was admitted to the prison hospital, where he died on May 4, 2026.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that he was assaulted by prison officers and subjected to inhumane treatment.

Police have recorded statements from around 10 people in connection with the death. Relatives of the deceased were also summoned to the Borella Police today (May 4) to provide statements.

Two special investigation teams from the Borella Police are conducting further inquiries.

The death comes while investigations are continuing into a similar incident reported on April 27, 2026, in which another inmate died following a confrontation with a prison officer at the Magazine Prison.