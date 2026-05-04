Sri Lanka launches online seat booking system for long-distance buses

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 4, 2026 - 5:16 pm

Passengers on long-distance buses in Sri Lanka can now reserve seats online for about Rs. 30 through a new system launched as a pilot project with private buses.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake said the system will help passengers check bus times, reserve seats in advance, and arrive at the bus stand at the correct time without wasting time.

He made these remarks at a special media briefing held today (May 05) at the auditorium of the Ministry of Transport at “Maganeguma Mahamedura” in Battaramulla. The briefing was held to inform the public about the online seat booking system for long-distance passengers.

Minister Rathnayake said the government would take steps to make people’s lives easier, even in small ways.

“If we can make people’s lives even slightly easier, we will do it. As a people-friendly government, we will move the country forward under a planned programme in line with the public mandate,” he said.

The Minister said the system had been started as a pilot project with private buses.

He said it would help solve several problems faced by passengers when reserving seats, including the loss of reserved seats, sudden cancellation of bus trips, and high seat reservation charges.

According to the Minister, some passengers previously had to pay between Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 to reserve a seat. Under the new system, the fee for reserving one seat will be around Rs. 30.

He said the new system would be convenient and beneficial not only for passengers, but also for bus owners and bus staff. He also thanked SLT-Mobitel for providing technical support for the initiative.

SLT-Mobitel Chairman Dr. Mothilal de Silva, who attended the event, said the company hopes to go beyond its role as a telecommunications provider and work with other parties to help solve problems faced by the public.

He said SLT-Mobitel was pleased to contribute to sectors such as finance, agriculture, and transport.

Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy Sumudu Rathnayaka said online seat booking will allow people to reserve a seat on the bus they need from home and reach the bus stand at the correct time.

He said seat bookings are currently carried out through several systems, and there are plans to bring all of them into one place in the future.

He added that by collecting the required information and creating a centralized booking system, people will be able to access information more easily and receive better service.

SLT-Mobitel General Manager of Digital Transformation Project Ishari Siriwardena explained that passengers can make online seat bookings in three ways.

She said bookings can be made by visiting www.busticket.gov.lk through a mobile phone or computer, by calling the hotline 011-2001266, or by using KIOSK machines installed at the Makumbura Multimodal Centre.

At present, payments can be made using VISA and Master cards. Payment facilities through QR and mobile wallets are expected to be introduced in the future.

Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Engineer P.A. Chandrapala, also attended the event.