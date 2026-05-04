Loku Patty link probed after Galle Prison video, escape attempt and weapon arrest

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 4, 2026 - 9:04 am

A video said to show inmates holding a birthday party inside the Galle Prison has drawn attention as police investigate two other incidents linked to alleged associates of underworld figure “Loku Patty.”

The Department of Prisons said a report has been called over the video, which is circulating on social media.

Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesperson A.C. Gajanayake said the Superintendent of the Galle Prison has been instructed to immediately investigate when the incident took place and submit a report.

The video reportedly shows a birthday celebration held for a person known as Namal alias “Podiya,” who is said to be a close associate of the notorious underworld figure “Ahungalle Loku Patty.”

The Prisons Spokesperson said many of the inmates seen in the video have already been released on bail.

Meanwhile, a shooting incident was reported at the Galle Prison yesterday (May 3) after two inmates attempted to escape from the prison premises.

Police said the situation escalated when the two prisoners tried to flee, prompting prison guards on duty to open fire to prevent the escape.

One inmate sustained gunshot injuries during the incident and was rushed to the Galle National Hospital, also known as the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, for emergency treatment.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested yesterday (May 3) in Balapitiya, Ambalangoda, with a foreign-made pistol, one magazine, 16 live bullets, and 11 grams and 500 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “Ice.”

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by officers from the Ahungalla Police Station.

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of the Balapitiya area.

Investigations have revealed that the pistol had been given to him a few days earlier by another person.

That second suspect was also arrested on the night of May 3, 2026, in the Wadduwa area of Ambalangoda. He is a 22-year-old resident of Balapitiya.

Police investigations have further revealed that both suspects are associates of organised criminal “Loku Patty.”

Police have also found that the pistol had allegedly been given to them to commit a crime.

Ahungalla Police are conducting further investigations.