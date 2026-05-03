Mahinda Rajapaksa and Piyankara Jayaratne summoned by Bribery Commission over Airbus deal

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 3, 2026 - 4:09 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Minister Piyankara Jayaratne have been summoned to appear before the Bribery Commission on May 12, 2026, over the Airbus deal investigation.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has issued the summons to record statements from them in connection with the ongoing investigation into the controversial Airbus deal.

On March 19, 2026, CIABOC informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena, in a statement given to investigators, had said that Rs. 60 million from alleged bribe money linked to the Airbus deal was paid to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The disclosure was made when the case against Chandrasena was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

According to CIABOC, Chandrasena had stated that the money was paid to Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2015 in three separate payments of Rs. 20 million each.

CIABOC also told the court that Chandrasena had stated the money was handed over at the Carlton residence in Tangalle and at a residence in Beliatta.

The Bribery Commission further informed the court that former Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne had also allegedly received Rs. 20 million.

The investigation into the Airbus deal is continuing.