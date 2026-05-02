Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 03, 2026
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 2, 2026 - 10:36 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 03, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 410.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 470.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 392.
- The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 458.
- The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 265.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|+ Rs. 12
|Rs. 410
|Petrol 95 Octane
|+ Rs. 15
|Rs. 470
|Auto Diesel
|+ Rs. 10
|Rs. 392
|Super Diesel
|+ Rs. 15
|Rs. 458
|Kerosene
|+ Rs. 10
|Rs. 265
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