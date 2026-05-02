May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 May 2, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from May 03, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 2, 2026 - 10:36 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective May 03, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12, bringing the new price to Rs. 410.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 470.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 392.
  • The price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 15, bringing the new price to Rs. 458.
  • The price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 10, bringing the new price to Rs. 265.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane + Rs. 12  Rs. 410
Petrol 95 Octane + Rs. 15  Rs. 470
Auto Diesel + Rs. 10  Rs. 392
Super Diesel + Rs. 15  Rs. 458
Kerosene + Rs. 10  Rs. 265
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