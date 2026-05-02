Sri Lanka vehicle imports jump 900% to Rs. 195.95 Billion in Q1 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 2, 2026 - 6:15 pm

Sri Lanka imported vehicles worth over Rs. 195.95 billion in the first three months of 2026, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank reports that vehicle imports increased significantly compared to last year. In March 2026 alone, vehicles worth nearly Rs. 62.33 billion were imported, including both private and commercial vehicles.

Data from the Central Bank also shows that spending on vehicle imports in the first quarter of 2026 rose by 900% compared to the same period in 2025.