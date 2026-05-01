Four JMOs appointed for post-mortem on suspended Finance Ministry official

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 1, 2026 - 2:09 pm

A four-member committee of Judicial Medical Officers has been appointed to conduct the post-mortem examination of Finance Ministry official Ranga Nishantha Rajapaksa, who died under suspicious circumstances in Kuliyapitiya.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, said steps have been taken to appoint the committee to carry out the post-mortem examination.

Ranga Nishantha Rajapaksa served as an Assistant Director of the External Resources Department of the Ministry of Finance.

He had been suspended in connection with the incident in which USD 2.5 million, meant for a foreign debt repayment by the Treasury, was allegedly transferred to a third party.

Rajapaksa died under suspicious circumstances yesterday (April 30), and his body was found near his house in the Kuliyapitiya area.

Police are investigating whether his death was a case of suicide or murder.

The magisterial inquiry into the incident was held yesterday, and the body has been taken to the Kuliyapitiya Teaching Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been investigating the alleged USD 2.5 million cyber fraud linked to the foreign debt repayment.

The fraud case is also before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.