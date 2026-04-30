Colombo inflation rises to 5.4% in April 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 30, 2026 - 4:23 pm

Colombo’s overall inflation rose to 5.4% in April 2026 from 2.2% in March 2026, according to the Department of Census and Statistics.

The increase was measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on a year-on-year basis.

Food inflation also increased in April 2026. It rose to 2.8%, compared to 0.7% recorded in March 2026.

Inflation in the Non-Food Group showed a sharper increase, rising to 6.8% in April 2026 from 2.9% in March 2026.

The figures show that both food and non-food prices contributed to the rise in Colombo’s inflation during April.