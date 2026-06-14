Modara Chathura, Bloemendhal Sanka arrive in Sri Lanka after UAE deportation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 14, 2026 - 6:55 am

Two organized crime and drug trafficking suspects, Modara Chathura and Bloemendhal Sanka, were brought back to Sri Lanka yesterday (June 13) after being deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Modara Chathura, the brother of underworld figure Modara Nipuna, and Bloemendhal Sanka had fled Sri Lanka and were reportedly hiding in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, the two suspects were arrested by UAE security authorities while residing in Abu Dhabi after photographs and videos of drones and missiles allegedly used by Iran during the Middle East conflict were found stored on their mobile phones.

Following their arrest, the suspects were imprisoned in the UAE before being deported to Sri Lanka. They arrived in the country on the night of June 13, 2026.

After arriving at the airport, both men were arrested by officers of the Airport Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Following lengthy statements being recorded, Modara Chathura was handed over to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau in Narahenpita, Colombo, for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Bloemendhal Sanka remains in the custody of Airport CID officers while additional statements are being recorded.