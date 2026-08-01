Sri Lanka President orders major overhaul of regional administration to drive local development

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 1, 2026 - 10:03 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to prepare a plan to transform Sri Lanka’s regional administrative units into development-oriented bodies that can drive social and economic progress at the local level.

The President said the country’s administrative system has existed for several decades, but many problems faced by the public remain unresolved.

He noted that the present system could continue with minor changes, but stressed that the public expects a wider and more meaningful transformation.

President Dissanayake said such a change could not be achieved overnight. However, he said the process should begin by encouraging a broad discussion within the administrative sector.

He made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday afternoon (July 31), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The discussion reviewed the progress of projects carried out under the 2026 Budget allocations for the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government. Proposals for the 2027 Budget were also discussed.

Officials carried out a detailed review of projects under the ministry’s Public Administration, Home Affairs and Local Government sectors.

The meeting also examined future plans and 2027 Budget proposals connected to projects being implemented under the 2026 allocations. These include Rs. 60,430.04 million in capital expenditure and Rs. 706,226.83 million in recurrent expenditure.

Special attention was given to the programme to digitalise government institutions.

The President instructed officials to study, within the coming months, which services provided through District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats could be offered through digital platforms. He also directed them to submit a report based on the findings.

The progress of construction work at District Secretariat complexes in Ampara, Batticaloa, Kegalle and Polonnaruwa was reviewed.

Construction activities at Divisional Secretariat offices in Kalutara, Pitabeddara, Agunakolapelessa, Ratmalana, Kotte and Kolonnawa were also discussed.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance informed the meeting that more than 2,000 underutilised government buildings currently exist across the country.

In response, the President instructed officials to properly assess all existing construction projects and give priority only to projects considered essential.

The meeting also reviewed projects carried out under the Provincial Councils and Local Government Sector using government funds and foreign assistance.

Extensive discussions were held on the Greater Colombo Wastewater Management Project, which has been implemented intermittently since 2015.

The President instructed all relevant institutions to jointly prepare a comprehensive plan covering both the wastewater project and the overall drainage system within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

The Local Loans and Development Fund, which was established in 1927 and now operates under the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, was also discussed.

Officials reviewed the progress of rural small bridge development projects being implemented through local authorities.

It was noted that Rs. 6,793 million is expected to be allocated for rural small bridge development between 2026 and 2029.

Projects being carried out under the Rs. 1,050 million allocation provided for 2026 have recorded 29% progress.

The President instructed officials to carry out the projects more efficiently while considering the requirements of district coordination committees and the importance of the programme.

The activities of the Department of Pensions and the Department of Registration of Persons were also reviewed.

Officials said around 750,000 people are currently receiving pension benefits.

The President also examined the progress of the programme to use former ministerial residences and official bungalows for economically productive purposes.

He instructed officials to speed up the programme to ensure that the highest possible benefit is gained from these public properties.

Problems affecting the operations of local authorities were also discussed. These included the need for machinery, equipment and facilities required to carry out revenue-generating activities.

The meeting also focused on strengthening the ministry’s contribution to other public services, improving common facilities available to local authorities and providing the required training for newly recruited officers.

The discussion was attended by Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando and Deputy Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Ruwan Senarath.

Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma and Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government S. Aloka Bandara also attended.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government were also present.