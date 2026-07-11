UN urges independent probe into Negombo Prison violence

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 11, 2026 - 8:08 pm

The UN Human Rights Office has described the deadly violence at Negombo Prison and alleged reprisals against inmates at other prisons as deeply alarming, calling for independent and transparent investigations.

In a statement dated July 10, 2026, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said the families of the dozens of inmates and prison officers killed or injured deserve to know the truth and see those responsible held accountable.

She said the violence highlights the urgent need to address long-standing problems within Sri Lanka’s detention system.

These concerns include prolonged pre-trial detention, overcrowding and inadequate conditions in prisons and other detention facilities.

The UN Human Rights Office also noted that a disproportionate number of people are detained for drug-related offences. It said many of them should receive health-centred treatment and support instead of being imprisoned.

Shamdasani welcomed the authorities’ pledge to investigate the incidents but stressed that the investigations must be prompt, independent and transparent.

She also urged the authorities to grant the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka unrestricted access to Negombo Prison and all other prisons.

This should include detention facilities where inmates from Negombo Prison were transferred and were allegedly subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment, she said.