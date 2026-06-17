Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 17, 2026 - 12:09 pm

Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (June 17) over allegations linked to his recruitment to the Sri Lanka Navy and subsequent training at the British Royal Naval College.

Yoshitha is the second son of former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Yoshitha appeared before the Bribery Commission in response to a notice issued by CIABOC regarding an ongoing investigation.

According to CIABOC, the investigation relates to allegations that in 2006 he was enlisted as a cadet officer in the Executive Branch of the Sri Lanka Navy despite not meeting the required qualifications for recruitment. He is also alleged to have obtained the opportunity, outside the established recruitment procedure, to attend a training course at the British Royal Naval College at government expense.

Rajapaksa arrived at the Commission this morning and was questioned by investigators regarding these matters.

Following the questioning, CIABOC officials arrested him on allegations of aiding and abetting an act of corruption in connection with the recruitment and training process.

He had originally been summoned to appear before the Commission yesterday (June 16). However, Rajapaksa informed authorities in writing that he was unable to attend due to a Court of Appeal hearing.

As a result, the Commission rescheduled his appearance for this morning, after which he was taken into custody by investigating officers.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 03:50 PM:

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 17) ordered the release on bail of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered the suspect to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each after considering submissions made by CIABOC officers and the defence lawyers.

The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.