Gotabaya’s anti-arrest petition hearing postponed until June 24, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 3:59 pm

The Court of Appeal has postponed further consideration of the petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa until June 24, 2026.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa filed the petition seeking an order to prevent his arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and made submissions before the court.

In the petition, filed through Attorney-at-Law Sanath Wijewardena, the respondents are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, and Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the CID’s Special Investigation Unit, Madhava Gunawardena.