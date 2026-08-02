Defence Deputy Minister reviews Trincomalee Naval Dockyard projects

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 2, 2026 - 1:53 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), inspected key infrastructure projects at the Trincomalee Naval Dockyard on July 30, 2026.

The visit was conducted to review the progress of projects aimed at improving the operational capabilities of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Upon his arrival, the Deputy Minister was received according to military traditions by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy and Commander of the Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Buddhika Liyanagamage.

During the visit, Major General Jayasekara inspected the construction of a floating dock and a new jetty within the naval dockyard.

The projects are expected to improve the Navy’s operational readiness and support Sri Lanka’s maritime security requirements.

After reviewing the progress of the construction work, the Deputy Minister instructed the relevant officials to speed up the projects while maintaining efficiency and the required standards.

He also stressed the importance of completing the construction work within the planned period.

The Deputy Minister later held discussions with Rear Admiral Liyanagamage on the continuing development of the dockyard and measures to improve the Navy’s capabilities.

A commemorative memento was presented to the Deputy Minister to mark the visit.

Deputy Commander of the Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Haritha Jayadeva, senior naval officers and other naval personnel were also present.