Ban Reversed: All previous Kavadi groups allowed at Devinuwara Perahera

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 27, 2026 - 8:22 pm

All groups that performed Kavadi dances at the Devinuwara Perahera in previous years will be allowed to participate this year, reversing an earlier decision to remove the event over intelligence warnings of possible gang violence and loss of life.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala announced the decision following a special meeting held at the Matara District Secretariat this afternoon (July 27).

The meeting was chaired by Minister Wijepala and attended by Public Security Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, Matara District Secretary Chandana Thilakaratne and other parties connected to the Perahera.

The discussion was held after concerns arose over a reported dispute between groups linked to organised criminals regarding the selection of Kavadi groups for the 769th annual Esala Maha Perahera of the historic Uthpalawanna Sri Vishnu Maha Devalaya in Devinuwara.

The Kavadi dance is scheduled to be held as part of the sixth Perahera on July 28, 2026.

Police Had Recommended Removing Kavadi Event

IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya had earlier sent an official letter to the Matara District Secretary recommending the temporary removal of the Kavadi dance event.

The letter, dated July 25, was based on intelligence assessments provided by the Chief of National Intelligence, the State Intelligence Service, the Police Special Task Force and the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Southern Province.

According to the intelligence reports, a serious dispute had developed between groups linked to organised criminals known as “Dehi Bale Malli” and “Unakuruwe Shantha” over the Kavadi groups selected for this year’s Perahera.

The dispute reportedly began after several groups were removed from last year’s Perahera over allegations of undisciplined behaviour.

The IGP warned that followers of organised crime gangs could join the Kavadi groups, leading to a violent clash and possible loss of life.

Intelligence had also indicated the possibility of a threat being carried out using drones while the Kavadi dance was taking place.

Based on the IGP’s recommendation, District Secretary Chandana Thilakaratne had informed the Basnayake Nilame to remove the Kavadi dance item from the July 28 Perahera.

Threatening Audio Recordings

The matter gained widespread attention after an audio recording allegedly issued in the name of overseas-based underworld figure Kanjipani Imran circulated through mainstream and social media.

In the recording, threats were reportedly made demanding that several Kavadi groups removed from last year’s Perahera be allowed to participate this year.

Death threats were also allegedly directed at Devinuwara Basnayake Nilame Arachchige Thilina Madhusanka, who is leading the Perahera.

Another underworld figure known as Dehi Bale Malli later released an audio recording opposing the demand.

Security concerns increased further after a shooting was reported at a house near the Devalaya on July 21.

Basnayake Nilame Agreed to Registered Groups

Basnayake Nilame Thilina Madhusanka issued a statement yesterday afternoon (July 26), saying he had no objection to including Kavadi dances in the sixth Perahera.

However, he said only the 25 registered groups would be permitted to perform.

Sri Lanka Police also held a media briefing this afternoon on the security situation and the earlier recommendation to remove the Kavadi event.

The special meeting at the Matara District Secretariat was subsequently held to reach a final decision, with authorities deciding to allow all groups that had performed Kavadi dances at the Perahera in previous years to participate again this year.