Police Constable dies after allegedly shooting himself at Panadura Police unit

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 29, 2026 - 8:10 am

A police constable died after allegedly shooting himself with his service firearm near the main gate of the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force in Panadura during the early hours of today (July 29), police said.

According to police, the deceased was a police constable attached to the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force in Panadura.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today when the constable allegedly shot himself with his T-56 assault rifle near the main gate of the police station.

He sustained critical injuries in the shooting and was admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the deceased as a 28-year-old resident of Peradeniya.

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