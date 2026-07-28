Sri Lanka to lease five presidential residences for tourism investments

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 3:06 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the long-term lease of five unused presidential residences in Sri Lanka for tourism investment projects.

The residences are located in Bentota, Kataragama, Mahiyanganaya, Embilipitiya and Anuradhapura.

The properties, which were maintained for the President’s official duties and private leisure, are currently administered by the Presidential Secretariat. A considerable amount of public money is spent on their maintenance, security and other related expenses.

The government has decided to make economically productive use of the residences, which have significant architectural and economic value. They are also equipped with comprehensive facilities and attractive landscaped grounds.

The proposal was prepared based on recommendations made by a committee appointed to introduce a mechanism for the productive use of government-owned bungalows, houses and presidential residences.

Accordingly, proposals will be invited for tourism investment projects, and the five residences will be leased to suitable investors on a long-term basis.

The proposal was presented by the President and approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.