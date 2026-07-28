Sri Lanka Defence Ministry marks National Integrity Week

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 9:02 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence marked National Integrity Week by administering the National Integrity Pledge at its premises yesterday (July 27), with senior defence officials and Tri-Forces officers taking part.

The event was held as part of the island-wide programme launched under the theme, “A Culture of Integrity – A Clean Sri Lanka.”

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister said building a culture of integrity throughout the public service is important for good governance and national development.

The Defence Secretary also addressed the participants and stressed the need for public officials to maintain high standards of honesty, transparency and accountability while carrying out their duties.

National Integrity Week aims to strengthen transparency, accountability and ethical governance across the public sector. It also seeks to promote an efficient, service-oriented public administration free from corruption.

Senior Ministry of Defence officials, senior officers of the Tri-Forces and ministry staff also attended the event.