Delayed analyst reports worsen Sri Lanka prison overcrowding

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 9:16 am

Sri Lanka’s prison authorities say delays in Government Analyst’s reports are holding up bail for inmates and worsening overcrowding, with around 39,000 people currently held in prisons across the country.

The Department of Prisons has informed the Ministry of Justice to take the necessary steps to address the delays in issuing the reports.

Acting Commissioner General of Prisons Prasad Hemantha said inmates are unable to obtain bail on time when the required reports are delayed.

He said the authorities have also been asked to take steps to send people with drug addiction, who are contributing to prison overcrowding, to treatment centres.