Moragahahena Bank Robbery: Suspects tie up guards, steal gold jewellery
Three individuals broke into the safe of a rural bank in the Koralaima area of Moragahahena and fled with a stock of gold jewellery stored inside.
According to police, the suspects entered the bank premises at around 1:00 a.m. today (June 23).
They allegedly tied up the security officers on duty before gaining access to the building through a bathroom window at the rear of the bank.
The suspects then broke open the bank’s safe and stole the gold jewellery that had been securely stored inside. After carrying out the theft, they fled the scene.
Police said the three suspects have not yet been arrested.
Further investigations have been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident.
The report states there were security officers on duty, but it does not specify how many. The suspects tied up the guards, which explains the lack of resistance. Entry was gained through a bathroom window, suggesting they avoided main security points. The article only says the suspects “broke open the safe” — no mention of hacking or codes. There is no information about CCTV cameras in the report. Maybe I am wrong, but this seems like an inside job.