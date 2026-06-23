Jun 23 2026 June 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 1Comment

Moragahahena Bank Robbery: Suspects tie up guards, steal gold jewellery

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 10:02 am
Rural bank robbery in Moragahahena after suspects tied up security guards and stole gold jewellery from a broken safe on June 23, 2026

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Three individuals broke into the safe of a rural bank in the Koralaima area of Moragahahena and fled with a stock of gold jewellery stored inside.

According to police, the suspects entered the bank premises at around 1:00 a.m. today (June 23).

They allegedly tied up the security officers on duty before gaining access to the building through a bathroom window at the rear of the bank.

The suspects then broke open the bank’s safe and stole the gold jewellery that had been securely stored inside. After carrying out the theft, they fled the scene.

Police said the three suspects have not yet been arrested.

Further investigations have been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident.

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