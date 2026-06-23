Sri Lanka to launch dengue control drive across 600 GN divisions

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 8:53 am

Sri Lanka will implement dengue control programmes in 600 Grama Niladhari divisions from June 24 to 26 as authorities step up efforts to tackle the rapidly spreading dengue threat linked to the southwest monsoon season.

The decision was taken during a discussion held yesterday afternoon (June 22) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The meeting was chaired by Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

During the meeting, officials agreed to issue a circular outlining short-term dengue control measures for government institutions, schools and local government bodies. The three-day dengue control programme will be carried out across 600 Grama Niladhari divisions on June 24, 25 and 26.

The meeting also decided to establish a monitoring unit under the leadership of the Sri Lanka Tri-Forces, strengthen legal enforcement measures and further reinforce dengue prevention activities through Community Empowerment and Public Safety Committees already operating at the local level.

Participants stressed the urgent need to accelerate short-term interventions after schools, factories, government institutions and places of worship were identified as major breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes.

The discussion also focused on long-term strategies needed to prevent similar dengue outbreaks and trends in the future.

Among those present were Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi; Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the Ministry of Energy Russell Aponsu; Additional Secretary to the President and Head of the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat S.P.C. Sugeeshwara; and officials from the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, National Dengue Control Unit, National Institute of Infectious Diseases, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Regional Director of Health Services Office, Colombo Municipal Council, Department of Government Information and the Sri Lanka Tri-Forces.