Ratmalana Railway Workshop gets new crane systems

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 23, 2026 - 10:17 am

The crane systems required for the new railway workshop under construction in Ratmalana have arrived in Sri Lanka, marking a major step toward modernizing railway maintenance operations in the country.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, the newly arrived system includes two 50-ton capacity Double Girder Overhead Travelling Cranes, two 15-ton capacity cranes, and one 10-ton capacity crane.

The equipment, valued at more than US$1.35 million, will provide essential facilities for carrying out locomotive and bogie maintenance using modern technology at the new workshop.

Authorities expect maintenance operations at the Ratmalana workshop to begin within this year after the installation of the crane systems is completed.

The development is expected to strengthen the maintenance capabilities of Sri Lanka Railways and support efforts to provide a more efficient and reliable railway service.