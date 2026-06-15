CID allows family visits but rejects daily legal access to Suresh Sallay

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 15, 2026 - 9:26 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has refused a request to allow daily access to legal counsel for former State Intelligence Service Director Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, who is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Colombo after beginning a hunger strike while in CID custody.

The decision was communicated in writing to his wife, Manori Sallay, by CID Director Shani Abeysekara.

Suresh Sallay is being held in CID custody in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks. The former intelligence chief was arrested in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019. He has remained in CID custody under a detention order while investigations continue.

Mrs. Sallay had requested that the CID allow her husband’s lawyer, Asitha Siriwardena, to meet him on all five weekdays. However, CID Director Shani Abeysekara informed her that the request could not be granted.

According to the letter, Sallay is currently hospitalized and is not involved in any ongoing investigative activities. As a result, the CID Director stated that there is no immediate need for him to obtain legal advice at this stage.

The letter further noted that frequent meetings with his lawyer could deprive the suspect of the mental rest needed for recovery and may negatively affect his health condition. It also stated that an existing court order already permits lawyer Asitha Siriwardena to meet Sallay once a week on Wednesdays.

Accordingly, the CID informed Mrs. Sallay that the lawyer will only be allowed to meet Sallay on Wednesdays.

The letter also noted that daily visits have already been permitted for his immediate family members, including his wife, daughter and son, and therefore additional daily access for his lawyer cannot be granted.