India donates USD 5 Million military aid to Sri Lanka Army

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 17, 2026 - 7:55 am

India has donated military stores and a trauma care system worth more than USD 5 million to the Sri Lanka Army under the Government of India’s Grant Assistance programme.

The consignment was officially handed over during a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters, Defence Headquarters Complex in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte on June 16, 2026.

The military stores and trauma care system were formally handed over by the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, to Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), in the presence of Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo.

The donated stores were transported to Sri Lanka aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sharda, which visited Colombo from June 10 to 13, 2026, on an Operational Turnaround (OTR) visit. During the visit, the vessel facilitated the transfer of essential stores from the Indian Army to the Sri Lanka Army.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Indian High Commissioner said the donation reflects the strong and long-standing relationship between the armed forces of India and Sri Lanka. He noted that defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded over the years beyond training and humanitarian assistance to include defence capability enhancement, infrastructure development, military equipment, and training support.

He also highlighted India’s assistance to Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah under Operation Sagar Bandhu, which included search and rescue operations, medical support, and infrastructure assistance carried out in coordination with the Sri Lankan Armed Forces.

The High Commissioner further recalled the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Sri Lanka in April 2025, describing it as an important step in strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Secretary Sampath Thuyacontha expressed appreciation to the Government of India on behalf of the President of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Defence for its continued assistance and friendship.

He said Sri Lanka and India share deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties that have developed into a broad partnership covering economic cooperation, development assistance, maritime security, disaster response, and defence cooperation.

The Defence Secretary also noted that defence relations between the two countries have continued to strengthen over the years through close professional engagement between their armed forces. He described India as a reliable partner and thanked India for its support during natural disasters, economic recovery efforts, and capacity-building initiatives.

He also expressed appreciation for India’s assistance during Cyclone Ditwah, stating that it demonstrated the importance of regional cooperation and effective disaster management.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Army, and the High Commission of India attended the ceremony, including Defence Advisor Captain Anand Mukundan and Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh.