Presidential Commission inspects Norochcholai Power Plant

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 7:57 pm

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating alleged irregularities in coal imports and electricity generation visited the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai on June 14, 2026.

The delegation included the Secretary to the Commission, D. V. Bandulasena, along with other investigating officers.

During the visit, the officials conducted an on-site inspection of the entire coal handling and power generation process, from the unloading of coal shipments to the production of electricity.

The team closely examined coal unloading operations, storage facilities, random sampling procedures, laboratory testing of coal samples, and activities at the plant’s main control room.

The Commission was appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to determine whether any irregularities or unlawful activities had taken place in connection with coal imports and electricity generation carried out by the state-owned Lanka Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd or its successor institutions.

The investigation covers the period from the beginning of coal-based power generation in Sri Lanka up to April 16, 2026.