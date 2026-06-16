Gotabaya seeks court order to prevent arrest over Easter attacks probe

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 12:56 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has filed a petition before the Court of Appeal seeking an order preventing his arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with investigations being conducted into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

In the petition, filed through Attorney-at-Law Sanath Wijewardena, the respondents named are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara, and Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Special Investigation Unit of the CID, Madhava Gunawardena.