Curfew imposed in Ragama over Mahara Prison unrest

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 1, 2026 - 9:45 pm

Sri Lanka Police have imposed a curfew in the Ragama Police Division until further notice as authorities move to control renewed unrest at Mahara Prison, where one inmate has died and at least six others have been injured.

The curfew was announced after unrest once again emerged in and around the prison premises.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has deployed a Bell 412 helicopter and drones to monitor the situation surrounding Mahara Prison, according to an Air Force spokesman.

The incident began with reports of a tense situation inside the prison this evening (August 1). A major fire later broke out in a building within the prison premises, while several people, including inmates, were injured.

Seven injured individuals were taken to the Ragama Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said one of them later died, while at least six others are receiving treatment.

Several gunshots were also reportedly heard from inside the prison earlier in the evening.

Relatives of inmates and local residents who had gathered outside the prison later attempted to break through police barricades. The situation escalated when security forces moved in to disperse and control the crowd.

According to sources, some people in the crowd allegedly threw stones at security forces personnel during the confrontation.

Water cannon vehicles have also been deployed in front of the prison as authorities continue efforts to contain the unrest and maintain public order.