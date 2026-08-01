Rumesh Pathirage wins historic gold for Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 1, 2026 - 6:30 am

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the men’s javelin throw title at the 2026 Commonwealth Games today (August 1), securing the country’s first athletics gold medal at the Games in 76 years.

The 23-year-old produced a sensational throw of 89.75 metres in his second attempt at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, to defeat a world-class field.

The event concluded early today, Sri Lanka time.

Pathirage’s victory gave Sri Lanka its first Commonwealth Games gold medal in 20 years. The country’s previous gold was won by weightlifter Chinthana Vidanage at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

It was also Sri Lanka’s first Commonwealth Games athletics gold since Duncan White won the men’s 440-yard hurdles in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1950.

The victory marked Sri Lanka’s fifth gold-medal event in Commonwealth Games history. Pathirage became the sixth Sri Lankan athlete to receive a Commonwealth Games gold medal, as the country’s shooting title in 1994 was won by a two-member team.

India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a best throw of 85.83 metres.

Fellow Indian athlete Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze with a throw of 85.41 metres.

Grenada’s Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters finished fourth after recording 83.88 metres.

Pakistan’s reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem was unable to challenge for a medal and finished ninth with a best throw of 77.41 metres.

Pathirage had earlier qualified for the final with a comfortable throw of 82.84 metres.

His gold medal increased Sri Lanka’s medal tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to two.

Para-athlete Palitha Bandara won Sri Lanka’s first medal of the Games on Thursday, securing silver in the men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64 event.

Bandara recorded a throw of 46.84 metres in the final to finish second.