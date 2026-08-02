Probe launched into Mahara Prison unrest

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 2, 2026 - 9:15 am

An immediate investigation will be launched into the unrest at Mahara Prison, which left one inmate dead, six others injured and caused extensive damage to several key buildings.

Prisons Department Media Spokesman A.C. Gajanayake announced the investigation while speaking to the media today (August 2).

He said inmates had destroyed the prison kitchen, rehabilitation building, rehabilitation office, Chief Jailor’s office and prison hospital during the incident.

Gajanayake said the exact cause of the unrest has not yet been identified. The investigation will examine how the incident began and the circumstances surrounding it.

The unrest broke out at the Mahara Prison premises yesterday afternoon (August 1). One inmate was killed and six others were injured during the incident.

Sri Lanka Police said the unrest among the inmates has now been brought under control and that security around the prison has been strengthened.

Police Media Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler said the police curfew imposed in three Grama Niladhari divisions last night remains in effect.

The curfew continues in the 246 Kendaliyaddapaluwa West, 246 C Kendaliyapaluwa North and 181 G Dambuwa Grama Niladhari divisions.

Gajanayake said the prison is currently peaceful and requested relatives of inmates who had gathered near the area to leave calmly.