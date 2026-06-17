Sri Lanka launches ‘LankaKonect’ app to support migrant workers worldwide

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 17, 2026 - 9:20 am

Sri Lanka has launched the “LankaKonect” mobile application to strengthen protection, improve complaint management, and enhance access to support services for Sri Lankan migrant workers around the world.

The application was officially launched on June 15, 2026, to mark International Domestic Workers’ Day. The initiative was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism in partnership with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijith Herath launched the application at a ceremony held in Colombo. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, ILO Country Director Joni Simpson, representatives of diplomatic missions, senior government officials, development partners, and other stakeholders. Representatives of Sri Lanka Missions and Posts abroad also joined the event virtually.

Developed through a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the ILO, and the SLBFE, with technical support from Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the “LankaKonect” mobile application provides migrant workers with a centralized and user-friendly digital platform to submit complaints and requests for assistance, track the progress of their cases, and access essential information and support services regardless of their country of employment.

The application addresses a longstanding gap in migrant worker protection by digitally integrating the complaint management processes of the SLBFE, the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and Sri Lanka Missions and Posts abroad.

According to the Ministry, the integrated platform will improve coordination among institutions, support centralized case management and monitoring, and enable faster and more coordinated responses to complaints and welfare concerns raised by Sri Lankan migrant workers overseas.

Initially conceived as a digital complaint management system, “LankaKonect” was later expanded through consultations among government institutions and development partners into a broader digital platform serving the Sri Lankan migrant community.

In addition to complaint management, the application provides access to important information and services for Sri Lankans living overseas for employment, education, and residential purposes, helping them stay connected with government institutions throughout their migration journey.

The “LankaKonect” application is available free of charge through both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Ministry said the launch reflects the Government’s continued commitment to digital transformation, citizen-centred public service delivery, and the protection of the rights, welfare, and dignity of Sri Lankan migrant workers through accessible digital solutions.