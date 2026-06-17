Yoshitha Rajapaksa arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 17, 2026 - 12:09 pm

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (June 17).

Yoshitha appeared before the Bribery Commission in response to a notice issued by CIABOC regarding an investigation linked to his recruitment to the Sri Lanka Navy and his subsequent training at the British Royal Naval College.

According to the investigation, he arrived at the Commission this morning and was questioned by investigators over matters related to his association with the Sri Lanka Navy and the British Royal Naval College.

Following the questioning, CIABOC officials placed him under arrest.

He had originally been summoned to appear before the Commission yesterday (June 16). However, Rajapaksa informed authorities in writing that he was unable to attend due to a Court of Appeal hearing.

As a result, the Commission rescheduled his appearance for this morning, after which he was arrested following questioning by investigators.

UPDATE – 03:50 PM:

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 17) ordered the release on bail of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered the suspect to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 5 million each after considering submissions made by CIABOC officers and the defence lawyers.

The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the suspect.