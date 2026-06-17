Deputy Media Minister calls for responsible reporting on suicide

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 17, 2026 - 6:00 pm

Preventing suicide is a shared responsibility of the entire nation and not a task limited to the health sector alone, Deputy Minister of Mass Media Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne said.

In a Facebook post today (June 17), the Deputy Minister said she participated in a special workshop for journalists on “Responsible Media Reporting on Suicide” held yesterday (June 16).

She said the main objective of the workshop was to promote an ethical and responsible media culture in the country while safeguarding media freedom.

According to Dr. Ariyarathne, discussions focused on the importance of preventing further harm to vulnerable individuals who may be facing mental health challenges. She noted that inappropriate reporting or the unnecessary highlighting of sensitive details could leave such individuals feeling more distressed and helpless.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the power of mass media communication should be used to encourage people in distress to seek help and to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in society.

She further stated that the ultimate goal is for the health and media sectors to work together and reach a common understanding on reporting guidelines that are suitable for the local culture.