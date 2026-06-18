Court orders arrest of Basil Rajapaksa over alleged misuse of Rs. 7.8 Million

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 8:49 am

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court yesterday (June 17) ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to immediately arrest and produce before court former Minister of Economic Development Basil Rajapaksa.

Basil Rajapaksa has been charged over the alleged use of Rs. 7.8 million from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) to print T-shirts and carry out promotional activities during the 2014 Uva Provincial Council election.

The CID informed the court, through a further report, that investigations are underway to arrest Basil Rajapaksa.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena also ordered the release of Rumy Jauffer, the former Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, who had been remanded in connection with the incident, subject to strict bail conditions.

Appearing on behalf of the suspect, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa informed the court that his client, the third suspect in the case, was willing to make a confidential statement under Section 127 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and expressed his willingness to assist the prosecution.

Considering the request made by the President’s Counsel to release his client on bail under appropriate conditions, the Magistrate ordered his release. Accordingly, Rumy Jauffer was granted bail on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 10 million each.

The court also imposed a travel ban on the suspect and ordered that the Department of Immigration and Emigration be informed accordingly.

The CID further informed the court that the third suspect and the Bureau’s Finance Manager had signed a guarantee and made payment for the T-shirt order. However, although the T-shirts had not been delivered to the institution, documents had been signed indicating that they had been received.

The Magistrate questioned the CID as to why the Finance Manager, who had also approved the payment mentioned in the B-report, had not been named as a suspect. In response, the CID stated that he had been identified as a suspect and referred to the Attorney General, but instructions had not yet been received.

The CID also stated that the former Managing Director, who is the third suspect, and the Finance Director named in the B-report had signed the first and third vouchers related to the transaction.

However, the Magistrate noted that the Finance Director had still not been arrested in connection with the incident. Describing this as a significant factor, the Magistrate recorded the observation and granted bail to the suspect.

The case was postponed until October 14, 2026.

The second suspect in the case, former Chairman of the Bureau Bhashwara Gunaratne, who is already out on bail, appeared before court when the case was taken up.