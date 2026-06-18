Sri Lanka Government approves Rs. 1 Billion project to renovate 126 school hostels

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 10:29 am

The Sri Lankan Government has approved a Rs. 1,008 million project to renovate 126 school hostels that have fallen into poor condition across the country.

The decision comes after it was identified that 126 hostel buildings in Sri Lanka’s school system are in a dilapidated state and have not received proper maintenance. As a result, the education and living conditions of students staying in these hostels have been negatively affected.

To solve this problem and provide students with a safe and suitable learning environment, the Government will improve the essential facilities of the hostels.

Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in her role as the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education.

The renovation project will be carried out over a three-year period from 2026 to 2028, with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,008 million.