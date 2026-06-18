Sri Lanka to resume Badulla–Nanu Oya train services on June 20

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 11:23 am

Passenger train services between Badulla and Nanu Oya will resume from June 20, 2026, after repair work on a cyclone-damaged section of the Upcountry railway line was completed.

The Department of Railways said repair work on the railway line between Nanu Oya and Ambewela, which was damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, has now been successfully completed.

With the completion of the repairs, train operations on the Nanu Oya–Badulla section of the Upcountry railway line are scheduled to restart from June 20, 2026.

The Department also announced that train services on this section will operate under a special timetable.

Meanwhile, maintenance and repair work is still continuing at several damaged locations on the Upcountry railway line between Rambukkana and Nanu Oya.