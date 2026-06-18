Sugeeshwara Bandara arrested by CCIB

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 18, 2026 - 12:51 pm

Former personal secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sugeeshwara Bandara, has been arrested by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

He was arrested in connection with an investigation into allegations that he received salaries from two government institutions at the same time while serving as the Private Secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

According to investigators, in addition to receiving a salary as the President’s Private Secretary, he had also allegedly received a second government salary while serving as a Project Director.

Further investigations are being conducted by the CCIB.