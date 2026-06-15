Port City Colombo investment opportunities showcased to UAE business leaders in Dubai

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 15, 2026 - 4:35 pm

Sri Lanka’s Port City Colombo investment opportunities were showcased to investors, business leaders and financial institutions at a high-level investment promotion event held in Dubai on June 11, 2026.

The event, titled “Globalization and the Sri Lankan Opportunity; Recovery to Relevance: Sri Lanka’s Moment in the Evolving Global and Regional Economy,” was organized by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Colombo Port City Economic Commission (CPCEC) and CHEC Port City Colombo Pvt. Ltd. It was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dubai.

The event brought together investors, business leaders, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, property developers, real estate companies, and members of the Sri Lankan and international business community in the United Arab Emirates to explore investment, trade and partnership opportunities within Port City Colombo, which is positioned as a gateway to South Asia.

The event was attended by Sri Lanka’s President’s Special Envoy on Foreign Direct Investments Hanif Yusoof, Chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Harsha Amarasekera, P.C., and senior officials of the Port City Commission and CHEC Port City Colombo Pvt. Ltd.

Delivering the opening remarks, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the UAE, Prof. Arusha Cooray, provided an overview of trade relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Senior Vice President and Director General’s Office for Dubai Silicon Oasis, Ghanim Al Falasi, delivered the keynote address and shared Dubai’s success story as a global business hub. He emphasized the strategic access that Colombo Port City offers to the South Asian region and noted that closer collaboration between Sri Lanka and the UAE would be mutually beneficial due to the project’s strategic location.

Chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Harsha Amarasekera introduced Port City Colombo and highlighted the importance of partnering with Sri Lanka’s Special Economic Zone.

Hanif Yusoof outlined Sri Lanka’s commitment to economic growth and highlighted the role Port City Colombo is expected to play in attracting investment. He also pointed to the success of similar projects in the UAE that helped establish Dubai as a global trade hub and encouraged participants to pursue partnerships and collaborations with Sri Lanka.

Director General of the Colombo Port City Commission Revan Wickramasuriya presented the latest developments within the Special Economic Zone, including its investment framework, incentives, business registration processes and upcoming projects. His presentation was followed by a panel discussion and opportunities for direct engagement with CPCEC officials.

Located at the heart of South Asia, Port City Colombo is being developed as a service-oriented Special Economic Zone with an investment-friendly regulatory framework, modern infrastructure and connectivity to regional and global markets. The project is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment and strengthen Sri Lanka’s position in sectors including finance, technology, logistics, IT and ITeS, professional services and innovation.

In his closing remarks, Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates Alexi Gunasekera said the event aimed to introduce regional investors and business leaders to opportunities available in Port City Colombo while strengthening economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Gulf region. He invited investors to become part of what he described as a major development project for South Asia.

Port City Colombo is envisioned as a future-ready smart city and a regional business hub that will contribute to Sri Lanka’s economic transformation while enhancing the country’s links with global markets.

The event, managed by Team Evention under the leadership of Sam Fernando, concluded with record attendance from high-level UAE dignitaries, CEOs, chairmen, business leaders and investors representing sectors including logistics, real estate, banking and information technology. Organizers said the event generated strong interest in investment opportunities within Port City Colombo and facilitated discussions and potential collaborations during a networking lunch.