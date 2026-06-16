Ex-Southern CM secretary arrested over chair distribution scandal

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 7:55 am

A former personal secretary to former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over alleged irregularities linked to a Rs. 16.5 million project implemented in 2019.

The suspect, Wachchi Hennadige Dayapala, was arrested by CIABOC investigators at around 11:00 AM on June 15, 2026.

According to CIABOC, the arrest was made in connection with allegations of corruption that caused a financial loss to the government through a Southern Provincial Council Members’ allocation project carried out by the Southern Province Development Authority, which functions under the Southern Province Chief Ministry.

Investigators allege that a manufacturing company was selected outside the prescribed procurement process and was granted an undue benefit to supply chairs for public voluntary organizations in the Southern Province.

It is further alleged that 16,361 chairs purchased under the project were transported and delivered to the homes and offices of 54 Provincial Council members across the Southern Province’s three districts instead of being distributed to the intended beneficiary organizations.

CIABOC states that these actions resulted in a financial loss to the government and amounted to an act of corruption.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest comes days after former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva was arrested by CIABOC on June 10, 2026 in connection with the same alleged corruption case.

He was subsequently released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on June 12, 2026 after being ordered to furnish two surety bails of Rs. 5 million each.

The court also imposed an overseas travel ban on De Silva and directed him to surrender his passport.