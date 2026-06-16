Sri Lanka commits to tobacco-free generation

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 9:56 am

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage says self-discipline and social discipline are essential to protect Sri Lanka’s future generations from the tobacco epidemic and guide them on the right path.

The Minister made these remarks on June 15 while attending the national ceremony held at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo to mark World No Tobacco Day 2026.

The national programme was organized under the leadership of National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) Chairman Dr. Ananda Rathnayake, with Minister Gamage attending as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister stressed that responsible adults have a duty to lead future generations towards a life free from tobacco and alcohol. He said that without social discipline, it would be difficult to guide children and youth in the right direction.

He warned that tobacco use not only harms the user but also affects family members and loved ones. The Minister urged the public to speak openly with relatives and friends who are addicted to cigarettes or alcohol and help them understand the serious health risks involved.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, speaking at the event, announced the Government’s commitment to creating a “Tobacco-Free Generation” in Sri Lanka.

He noted that most tobacco users begin smoking during their teenage years and emphasized that preventing young people from taking up smoking is one of the most effective ways to reduce non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Dr. Wijemuni also said the Government remains alert to the various tactics used by the tobacco industry and is taking steps to strengthen media education and strictly enforce tobacco-control laws.

The event was attended by World Health Organization Representative to Sri Lanka Dr. Memo Takeuchi as a special guest. Senior Ministry officials, including NATA Chairman Dr. Ananda Rathnayake, were also present.