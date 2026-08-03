NBRO issues landslide warnings for four Sri Lanka districts

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on August 3, 2026 - 6:00 am

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued Level 2 landslide warnings for several areas in the Kandy, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The landslide early warning notice covers areas in four districts and will remain valid until 11:00 PM today (August 3).

The warning was issued at 11:00 PM yesterday (August 2).

Level 2 warnings have been issued for the Pasbage Korale and Ganga Ihala Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Kandy District and surrounding areas.

The Yatiyantota Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kegalle District has also been placed under a Level 2 warning.

In the Nuwara Eliya District, Level 2 warnings have been issued for the Ambagamuwa and Norwood Divisional Secretariat Divisions and nearby areas.

Residents in all areas covered by Level 2 warnings have been advised to remain alert.

Meanwhile, Level 1 landslide warnings have been issued for the Aranayake and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Kegalle District.

In the Nuwara Eliya District, Level 1 warnings are in effect for the Nuwara Eliya, Talawakelle, Kotmale East and Kotmale West Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Level 1 warnings have also been issued for the Nivithigala and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Ratnapura District and surrounding areas.