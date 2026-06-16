10% discount announced for ETC users on Colombo-Katunayake Expressway

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 10:18 am

Motorists using the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system on the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway will receive a 10 percent discount on toll charges, the Ministry of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development announced.

The Ministry said expressway users currently have the option of paying tolls by cash, card, or through the automated ETC system. ETC users also benefit from dedicated entry and exit lanes, allowing them to pass through toll gates without delays.

At present, the ETC payment facility is available at the Peliyagoda, Kerawalapitiya, Ja-Ela, and Katunayake interchange centers. The Ministry said plans are underway to extend the service to the Kadawatha interchange center, enabling motorists travelling to the Katunayake Expressway via the Outer Circular Highway to use the facility as well.

Officials noted that vehicle owners previously faced difficulties in obtaining the ETC service, often having to visit multiple locations. To address this issue, an online registration system has now been introduced through the official website, www.exway.rda.gov.lk.

After completing the registration process, motorists can collect their electronic sticker from any convenient interchange center. Users can also top up their ETC accounts online using a bank card through the same website. The Ministry added that the GovPay payment system is expected to support ETC account top-ups in the near future, making the process more convenient.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has issued a safety advisory for drivers using ETC lanes. Motorists are required to maintain a maximum speed of 15 kilometres per hour when entering and exiting ETC lanes and keep a minimum distance of 20 metres from the vehicle ahead to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow.