CIABOC to open 23 regional offices by December 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 10:28 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken steps to open 23 regional offices across the country by December 2026, making it easier for the public to lodge complaints without travelling to Colombo.

Director General Ranga Dissanayake said the new offices will handle several key functions, including accepting complaints related to bribery and corruption and taking necessary action on them.

He noted that at present, members of the public are required to travel to Colombo to submit complaints and provide evidence, creating difficulties for many people. The planned regional offices are expected to remove these obstacles and improve access to the commission’s services.

A total of 971 officers, including legal officers, are scheduled to be assigned to the new regional branches to support their operations.

Dissanayake further stated that the commission is currently searching for suitable buildings and locations to establish the offices before their planned opening later this year.