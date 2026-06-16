Sri Lanka reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on torture during UN delegation visit

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 16, 2026 - 10:50 am

Sri Lanka has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on torture during the visit of a special four-member delegation from the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT), which is in the country from June 15 to 24, 2026.

The delegation participated in a special programme held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism on June 15.

Addressing the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath said the government has adopted a clear policy of zero tolerance towards acts of torture. He noted that several legislative, administrative and institutional measures have already been introduced to implement this policy effectively, while further progress continues.

The Minister stated that Sri Lanka is a State Party to all nine core international human rights treaties and said the SPT visit demonstrates the government’s commitment to fulfilling the obligations it has voluntarily undertaken under these agreements.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting human rights, upholding the rule of law and strengthening good governance. According to the Minister, Sri Lanka is engaging with the UN Subcommittee in an open, constructive and transparent manner and will provide full cooperation for all related activities in accordance with the Constitution.

Sri Lanka became a party to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) in December 2017. Following this, the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture carried out its first visit to the country in April 2019.

The current visit marks the Subcommittee’s second visit to Sri Lanka. The delegation is led by Ms. Aisha Shujune Muhammad of the Maldives and held discussions with representatives of the Sri Lankan government.

Those participating in the discussions included Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra. Senior officials from relevant ministries, government departments and other state institutions also took part in the meeting.