US-Iran peace deal set for formal signing

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 15, 2026 - 8:40 am

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the United States and Iran have reached a preliminary peace agreement following intensive discussions between the two sides.

According to Sharif, Pakistan acted as a mediator in the talks that led to the agreement. In a post on his official X account, he said the understanding was reached after extensive negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Sharif stated that, under the agreement, both sides have agreed to immediately halt ongoing military operations across all fronts, including those in Lebanon. He described the development as a significant step toward reducing tensions in the region.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also said that a formal signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has also announced that an agreement with Iran has been finalized. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the deal had been completed and indicated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed to resume.

Trump further stated that steps would be taken to immediately lift the naval restrictions imposed by the U.S. Navy in the area.

However, international media reports indicate that the agreement is currently being described as a preliminary peace framework or memorandum of understanding, with a formal signing still pending and further discussions expected on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program.

The signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland later this week.