Sri Lanka President discusses Port City growth with CHEC Chairman

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 14, 2026 - 11:17 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the Chairman of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Bai Yinzhan, and a company delegation at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday (June 13), where discussions focused on investment, economic stability and the development of Port City Colombo.

During the meeting, Bai Yinzhan said the company’s confidence in investing in Sri Lanka had increased under the current administration. He also welcomed the incentives provided for the Port City Colombo Special Economic Zone and noted the country’s improved economic stability.

President Dissanayake said Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) remains a key driver of Sri Lanka’s economic growth and reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing the necessary support and facilities for investors.

The President stated that policy stability achieved through agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has helped create a more favourable environment for investment. He said the Government is continuing efforts to strengthen investor confidence and support projects that contribute to the country’s development and economic progress.

President Dissanayake also said the Government aims to develop Port City Colombo into a modern economic zone capable of attracting significant international investment.

During the discussion, the President expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by China Harbour Engineering Company to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando, Commissioner General of Essential Services and Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, CHEC General Manager Su Bo and other company representatives.