SJB MP Chaminda Wijesiri sentenced to 18 months in prison

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 11:22 am

Badulla District Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri was sentenced to one and a half years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting police officers, wrongfully restraining them and threatening to kill them.

Badulla High Court Judge Jeyaram Trotsky delivered the verdict when the case was taken up today (July 28).

The case had been filed against Wijesiri, his driver Bandula Ratnayake and Ministerial Security Division police officer Rasika Karunathilake over several charges, including wrongfully restraining and threatening two police officers.

The court found Wijesiri and Ratnayake guilty of four charges, while Karunathilake was found guilty of three charges.

However, it was revealed during the court proceedings that Ratnayake had died.

The trial revealed that the incident followed an alleged argument near the roundabout in Bandarawela town on the afternoon of February 10, 2019, or around that date.

Wijesiri and the other accused had been travelling in jeeps when a police jeep allegedly overtook the MP’s vehicle, leading to the argument.