Rakitha, Charith and Aruna released on bail

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 28, 2026 - 10:37 am

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (July 28) granted bail to three suspects accused of accepting Rs. 120 million in bribes from the wife of organised criminal “Harak Kata”.

The suspects are attorney Rakitha Rajapakshe, the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe; former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana organiser Charith Abeysinghe; and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. Aruna Warushahennadige.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the bail order after the three suspects were produced before the court this morning.

They were arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on June 25, 2026.

The suspects are accused of soliciting and receiving the money from the wife of Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as “Harak Kata”.

Investigators allege that the bribe was sought in exchange for arranging several forms of assistance for Harak Kata while he was being detained.

These allegedly included preventing him from being killed while he was held under detention orders issued by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), securing the removal of those detention orders and facilitating his transfer from the Boossa High Security Prison in Galle to another prison.

The suspects are also accused of offering to obtain Harak Kata’s release from ongoing investigations and related legal proceedings.